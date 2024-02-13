Super Bowl Viewership Misconceptions

The 58th annual Super Bowl, the American football final played on February 11, 2024, registered the record TV audience of 123.4 million viewers on U.S. network CBS.

Previously, in Italy, on February 10, the broadcast of the 74th Sanremo Festival final on Rai 1 attracted a record number of 14.3 million TV viewers.

In both cases, observers misunderstood the reason for the broadcast success: Sports for the former, music for the latter. In reality, the sports element, just like the music element, was incidental. Indeed, the main attractions of the Super Bowl were the half-time show, the TV commercials, the traditional junk food and beer served in sports bars and at home, and the celebrities present at the Las Vegas Allegiant stadium. Similarly, for the Sanremo singing competition, the key attractions were the various antics played by the show guests, the celebrities involved, the live performances, and the controversies surrounding the event.

In the case of the Super Bowl, according to a survey, 19 percent of TV viewers did not even pay attention to the game, but 82 percent watched the half-time show. As for the best TV commercial, 29 percent favored the coffee shop chain Dunkin Donuts’ spot with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Jennifer Lopez.

In a final analysis, it can be said that broadcast television is alive and well worldwide, given the right programming mix.