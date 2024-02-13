Poorhouse Unveils ‘The Pilgrimage of Gilbert & George’

Poorhouse International is launching brand-new documentary ‘The Pilgrimage of Gilbert & George.’

From their iconic house and studio in London’s Brick Lane, collaborative art duo Gilbert & George — two-people-one-artist — have been at the forefront of British art for over half a century. Their unmistakable art is stark, urban, poetic, profoundly romantic, brutally realistic, and wholly visionary. Their 2007 Tate Modern retrospective remains the most extensive exhibition of any artist in the history of the gallery.

The film offers a rare, deep and captivating insight into their search for life through art and embraces the Gilbert & George mantra of “art for all”. The feature is produced by Supercollider/Zinc TV, shot in UHD and 5.1 audio, and directed by Mike Christie.

Poorhouse will premiere the documentary at the MIPTV market in Cannes.