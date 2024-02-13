DCD Rights Inks Down Under Sales Deals

U.K.-based distributor DCD Rights has sold 300 hours of programming across both scripted and unscripted genres to Australia and New Zealand broadcasters and streamers.

Australian broadcaster Nine Network has picked up the second series of The Travelling Auctioneers. Foxtel Group has acquired more than 160 hours of programming, including James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, Emergency: First Time Medics, Penn & Teller: Fool Us Series 7 and Bridezillas Series 13. Australian free-to-air channel SBS has secured the first window for Prue Leith: My Cotswold Kitchen, to run on SBS Food, while Foxtel will take the second window.

Acorn TV, which streams British programs throughout Australia and New Zealand, has bought 59 hours of Scottish detective drama Taggart; and TVNZ has acquired non-fiction titles Secret Nazi Bases Series 3, Secrets Of The London Underground Series 2 and 3, and The Travelling Auctioneers Series 2.

Rick Barker, SVP DCD Rights, commented, “Our drama and factual line up continues to grow with a plethora of returning premium series. We are delighted to have made this extensive quantity of sales to leading broadcasters in Australia and New Zealand so early in the New Year and look forward to introducing our brand-new programming in the coming weeks at the London Screenings.”