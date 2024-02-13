Cineflix to Rep Crave Drama ‘In Memoriam’

Cineflix Rights has boarded new drama series ‘In Memoriam’ as worldwide distribution partner. The French-language eight-part psychological thriller is being produced by Passez-Go and Bell Media in association with C3 Media for Bell Media’s Crave network.

In Memoriam is the story of four siblings who have felt like orphans for as long as they can remember. Their mother took her own life when they were all still young – and each one in turn then broke off contact with their wealthy father, believing him to be at the root of the tragedy. Following his death, the children, their spouses, and a mysterious total stranger are all invited to the reading of his will. To their shock, they learn that none of them are due to inherit as much as one cent. Their only hope of getting their hands on his fortune is to take part in a series of challenges he has contrived to determine which one of his children might win his inheritance.

In Memoriam is written by Pierre-Marc Drouin (Doute raisonnable) and Pascale Renaud-Hébert (M’entends-tu), and is directed by Marie-Claude Blouin (Chouchou, De Pierre en fille, Le Chalet) and Félix Tétreault (Chouchou, Lou et Sophie).

