Up the Ladder: Fox Entertainment Global

FOX Entertainment Global has named its senior content sales team responsible for overseeing global sales of FOX Entertainment-owned IP and third-party content in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Australia, New Zealand and APAC.

Joining FEG’s sales organization are Simona Argenti, who will serve as senior vice president, Content Sales, for the EMEA region; Nathalie Wogue, senior vice president, Global Format Sales; and Roxanne Likely, senior director, Content Sales for the U.S. and Latin America.

Argenti was most recently in technology at Salesforce, levering Artificial Intelligence and data to support broadcasters and advertisers through their digital transformation with clients that included the BBC, ITV and Channel 4.

Wogue has most recently been consulting as an international format strategist for FOX’s in-house unscripted studio FOX Alternative Entertainment.

Likely joins FEG from Paramount, where she served for the past three years as director, Content Acquisitions, charged with acquiring programming for 15 Paramount-owned platforms and channels.