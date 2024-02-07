SPI Unveils FilmBox Love

SPI International (a CANAL+ company) has unveiled new limited edition smart channel FilmBox Love. The channel is now live and offers subscribers a unique cinematic experience until March 15, exclusively on the FilmBox+ platform.

FilmBox Love blends timeless classics with contemporary tales of love to celebrate the spirit of Valentine’s Day. Some of the highlights featured on the channel include The Light Between Oceans, Two Night Stand, Plus One, Every Day, and La Delicatesse. The selection of movies varies based on the licensed territories.

“At SPI International, we believe in the power of storytelling to connect people. FilmBox Love provides a collection of romantic movies that offer an immersive journey into the emotions that define love. Our dedication to curating Smart Channels stems from a deep understanding that audiences seek content that resonates emotionally. We aim to provide pleasant and relevant entertainment experiences that create moments that are truly memorable for our audiences,” commented Haymi Behar, chief marketing officer and chief digital officer at SPI International.

FilmBox+ delivers over 200 smart channels to a global audience, covering diverse interests such as animation, documentary, lifestyle, sports, and more. Subscribers can access FilmBox+ at www.filmbox.com, download the mobile app, or stream content through the Smart TV app available on Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung, and LG Smart TV devices. The platform is also accessible through major European operators.