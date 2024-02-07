A+E, Stockholm Syndrome, Endor Partner on ‘Your Neighbour’s Wife’

A+E Media Group has partnered with Stockholm Syndrome and Endor Productions on drama series ‘Your Neighbour’s Wife,’ based on bestselling author Tony Parsons’ psychological thriller. U.K. screenwriters Rebecca Pollock and Kas Graham (The Book of Ruth) are attached to write.

In Your Neighbour’s Wife Tara Carver is a woman who has it all. Happily married and a devoted mother, she’s a dynamic entrepreneur who has co-founded a successful dating app for women. On a work trip, she embarks on an impulsive one-night stand with the charismatic James Caine. However, what seems like a straightforward mistake turns into a nightmare when James reveals himself to be a manipulative stalker.

A+E Media Groups’ VP of Scripted International Co-productions Alexandra Finlay said: “A+E Media Group is thrilled to be working with Kas, Rebecca and our wonderful partners at Stockholm Syndrome and Endor to develop a bingeworthy new series based on Tony’s acclaimed IP. Featuring captivating characters and zeitgeisty themes, the series showcases A+E’s vision of creating powerful and relatable stories with global appeal.”

Your Neighbour’s Wife is produced by Stockholm Syndrome, Endor and A+E Media Group. Tony Parsons serves as an executive producer. Executive producers for A+E are Patrick Vien, Alexandra Finlay and Hannah Dal Pozzo. Executive producers for Stockholm Syndrome are Greg Lipstone, Peter Settman, Melanie DiPietro and Samantha Simon and for Endor are Carlo Dusi and Jennifer McConnell.

Pictured: Author Tony Parsons