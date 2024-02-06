Red Arrow to Rep Three New Finnish Dramas

Red Arrow Studios International has signed a distribution agreement with Finnish production company Yellow Film & TV for three scripted series: Forgiven, 66 North Precinct and The Laws of Man.

Based on Laura Manninen’s novel, Forgiven is a dark drama series about love, domestic violence, shame and the culture of silence that keeps such stories behind closed doors. The 4 x 60’ series launched in Finland in November 2023.

Set in Lapland, in the world’s largest police precinct and inspired by true crimes from the region, 66 North Precinct follows ex world champion boxer turned detective inspector, Maria Pudas, as she solves cases with the help of her partner Samu. The 16 x 60’ series had its premiere in March 2023, a second season has already been ordered.

Legal drama The Laws of Man (24 x 60’) is set in and around courtrooms and two different law offices in Helsinki, weaving cases, comical human stories and societal issues with a story about family and marriage. Two seasons are available, with a third now commissioned.