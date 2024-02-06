Cineflix and Pluto Launch ‘Real Disaster’ FAST Channel

Cineflix Rights and Pluto TV have launched the Real Disaster FAST channel in the U.S. and Canada.

Real Disaster Channel delivers high-octane thrills and is anchored by series Mayday: Air Disaster, now in its 24th season, alongside series such as Deadly Disasters, Rogue Earth, and Dangerous Flights.

Mike Gould, SVP, Digital, Cineflix Rights, said: “Real Disaster Channel has already been a hit with fans of the genre across various FAST platforms, allowing them to binge on their favorite shows whenever they want. We are delighted to be working with Pluto TV to now provide the channel to their U.S. and Canadian viewers.”

The Real Disaster Channel is the latest of five FAST channels launched by Cineflix Rights on various platforms over the past nine months, sitting alongside genre channels Crime & Justice and Property & Reno, which offer more than 1,000 hours of content from a wide range of programming, together with single-brand channels American Pickers and Property Brothers.