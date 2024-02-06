Checking the Value of TV Advertising

VideoAge went snooping around streamers’ and TV outlets’ ad wallets to find out how much advertising is worth to them.

Amazon Prime charges advertisers $2.99 per month per subscriber. Disney+ ads are valued at $6 per subscription (the sub fee is $14 a month without ads, and $8 with ads). For Hulu, ads are worth $7 per subscription (sub fee is $15 without ads, $8 with ads) per month. And Netflix ads are valued the most at $8.50 per month per sub ($15.50 with ads, $7 without ads).

For a FAST channel, the average viewer is worth $0.1 per hour in ad dollars, while for a TV broadcast station each viewer is worth an average of $0.23 per hour, or $34 ad dollars per month.

This year’s Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, 2024 — between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs — is set to reap hundreds of millions for Paramount Global: a 30-second ad spot will cost $7 million. The game will be broadcast live on CBS, Nickelodeon and streamer Paramount+. Paramount sold out its ad inventory last November.