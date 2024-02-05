Toonz Media and Cisneros Partner on ‘Nerlies: Space Babies’

India-based Toonz Media Group and Miami-based Cisneros Media have signed a deal for preschool animated series Nerlies: Space Babies. The strategic partnership will focus on the co-production and global distribution of the animated series.

Nerlies: Space Babies (52 x 11’) chronicles the adventures of Ampi, a shy and quirky 7-year-old girl, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she must take on the care of three mischievous space babies. As Ampi faces new challenges, the antics of the space babies gradually give her the strength to come to terms with her own uniqueness.

Cisneros Media Distribution will handle distribution rights in the Americas, while Toonz will manage distribution rights for the rest of the world. The co-production is scheduled for release in 2026.