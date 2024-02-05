Rai Cinema To Handle Rai’s Int’l Film Sales

Italy’s Rai Cinema and Rai Com have reorganized their distribution activities within the Rai group in order to increase the visibility of Italian cinema worldwide.

Starting this month, Rai Cinema will be in charge of the international distribution of new feature films, which will continue to be managed by Rai Com for library exploitation.

Rai Cinema will operate under the new brand Rai Cinema International Distribution and will start its international sales activities at the upcoming EFM – European Film Market in Berlin, on February 15-21, 2024.