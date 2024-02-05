Gusto TV Launches Spanish-Language Channel

Gusto TV has launched a Spanish-language YouTube channel. This addition brings an array of recipes to Hispanic audiences, featuring content from the channel’s catalog of culturally diverse food shows.

“We’re very excited to have launched this exclusively Spanish-language YouTube channel as it enables us to connect with an even broader audience and foster a more inclusive community,” said Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media.

The YouTube videos are fully dubbed in Spanish and will showcase recipes featured from Gusto TV’s shows. New videos will be posted every week. In April 2023, Gusto TV launched their Spanish-language linear cable channel, Gusto Español, that’s now available worldwide.