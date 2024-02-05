9 Story Acquires Portfolio’s Library

9 Story Media Group has acquired Portfolio Entertainment’s library, production slate, and development projects.

Portfolio Entertainment was founded in 1991 by Lisa Olfman and the late Joy Rosen. Olfman will join 9 Story in an executive producer role and report to 9 Story’s president and CEO Vince Commisso. Lauren Evans-Bell, associate producer at Portfolio, will also be joining as a Development manager/associate producer at 9 Story.

As part of the agreement, 9 Story will take over production on Breaking Bear, an adult animated series currently in pre-production for Tubi. 9 Story will also take on Portfolio’s slate of development projects. Both Breaking Bear and broadcaster-led development projects will be led by Olfman.

The Portfolio distribution library features over 550 half-hours of content. Recent titles include the live-action family series Homeschooled, as well as the prime-time animated comedy Doomsday Brothers.

“We are so pleased to be working with Lisa to bring the Portfolio library and current slates under the 9 Story umbrella,” said Commisso. “Lisa and Joy created an incredible legacy of entertainment properties, and we are honored to continue this work in partnership with Lisa.”

“I am excited to join creative forces with the 9 Story team,” said Olfman. “9 Story has the talent, creative excellence, and robust infrastructure to best elevate the Portfolio properties for the global market. I am also looking forward to bringing new opportunities to the company and can’t wait to get started.”