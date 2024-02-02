‘Got Talent Chile’ Returns to Chilevision

Format ‘Got Talent Chile’ returns to Chilevisión with Julián Elfenbein as its host. Co-owned by Syco Entertainment and Fremantle, the format will once again be broadcast by the Paramount-owned channel.

Got Talent Chile will be recorded in a 1,145 m2 studio-theater with direct sound and capacity for over 250 seats. A crew of over 250 professionals will be in charge of airing the artists’ performances.

Judges will be announced soon; they will not only be in charge of evaluating the participants, but also of discovering new local talent in disciplines such as dance, singing, humor and varieties, among others.

Sheila Aguirre, EVP, Co-Production and Distribution, Latin America and Hispanic U.S. FMI, from Fremantle said: “We are thrilled to partner with Chilevision in bringing back Got Talent to audiences in Chile. This iconic format has left an indelible mark in the global entertainment landscape, and we are excited to be a part of its return to Chile.”