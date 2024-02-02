Canal Plus Bids for South Africa’s MultiChoice

Vivendi’s Canal Plus has offered to buy all the shares it does not own in South Africa’s pay-tv giant MultiChoice Group to strengthen its position in the highly competitive international pay-TV market.

Canal Plus, the main shareholder in MultiChoice with a 32 percent stake, made a non-binding cash offer with a 40 percent premium to MultiChoice’s closing share price on Wednesday. MultiChoice shares rose as much as 27 percent yesterday.

To be noted that South African laws currently forbid foreign entities from owning more than 20 percent of the voting rights in commercial South African broadcasters.

For Canal+ the operation would represent an additional investment of more than 1.5 billion euros, for a total investment in MultiChoice of around 2.5 billion euros since its entry into the company in 2020.

Photocredit: MultiChoice