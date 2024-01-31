Winx Club Turns 20

Italy-based Rainbow is celebrating 20 years of Winx Club. One of the most popular international franchises among young viewers, the Winx fairies promote friendship, courage, commitment, generosity and optimism, always with a dash of magic.

The Winx TV series first entered Italian homes in 2004 on Italy’s Rai 2 and has since been distributed in over 150 countries. Rainbow has produced eight animated TV series, two animated series in co-production with Netflix, and two Netflix Original live action series, plus three animated feature films for theatrical distribution, as well as live shows and international musicals.

Rainbow has announced that an animated reboot of the series is already into production, with a brand new chapter of the made-in-Italy classic.