The European Alliance’s ‘The Kollective’ Starts Production

The European Alliance-commissioned drama series ‘The Kollective’ has begun production and will take audiences around the world from Budapest to St. Petersburg, to London.

Produced by Submarine and created by Leonardo Fasoli (Gomorrah, ZeroZeroZero), Maddalena Ravagli (Gomorrah) and Submarine’s Femke Wolting, the series will be distributed worldwide by A+E Media Group.

The 6 x 60’ thriller follows a group of young journalists who, after a sudden tragedy, find themselves sucked into a globe-spanning web of government lies and corruption. Through a dangerous international investigation, the group exposes rogue governments and discovers the human price of keeping truth alive.

The series’ cast includes Natascha McElhone (Ronan, Califonication, The Truman Show, The Crown), Celine Buckens (Showtrial, The Ex-Wife, War Horse), Felix Mayr (Unorthodox), and Gregg Sulkin (World on Fire, Marvel’s Runaways), among other international stars.

The European Alliance — including France Télévisions, Italy’s Rai Fiction, and Germany’s ZDF — and Hulu (U.S.) will premiere the series in 2025, while Videoland will premiere the series in the Netherlands.

Since 2018, The European Alliance has co-produced 10 series, including 80 Days around The World, Leonardo, The Swarm, among others. The Alliance was launched by France Télévisions, RAI and ZDF as a production pool whose aim is to co-produce TV series for viewers in Europe and around the world.

The series is financially supported by Creative Europe, Eurimages, and Netherlands Film Fund.