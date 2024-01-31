Realscreen Awards Winners Unveiled

The 2024 Realscreen Awards ceremony was held yesterday at the Sheraton New Orleans, hosted by entertainment journalist and TV host, Scott Evans (pictured).

The Awards presented program competition trophies in 22 categories, along with the grand prize Awards of Excellence from four main categories (Competition, Lifestyle, Reality, and Non-Fiction content), as well as Best Short-Form Content, Best New Format, and the DIALOG (Diversity, Inclusion, Accountability, Learning, Opportunity and Growth) Award, which was presented to Florentine Films/PBS’ The U.S. and the Holocaust.

Highlights of the ceremony also included the induction into the Realscreen Hall of Fame of HBO Documentary Films’ Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, co-executive vice presidents of Documentary and Family Programming, HBO.

The Awards of Excellence were awarded to:

Competition — The Masked Singer /FOX Alternative Entertainment /FOX

Lifestyle — Home Town Takeover /RTR Media /HGTV

Non-Fiction — Nothing Compares /Showtime Documentary Films /Tara Films /Ard Mhacha Productions /Showtime

Reality — The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning /Universal Television Alternative Studio /Scout Productions /Paper Kite Productions / Peacock

The complete list of winners is available at: https://awards.realscreen.com/winners