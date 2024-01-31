ABC and Télé-Québec Pick Up ‘Shasha & Milo’

Banijay Kids & Family has secured sales for its comedy-action series Shasha & Milo to ABC in Australia and Télé-Québec in French Canada.

The 25 x 22’ and 12 x 2’-shorts are centered around 12-year-olds, Shasha and Milo, as they juggle their everyday lives, alongside their secret roles as the Crescent Island Guardians. Combining action and comedy, they are tasked with protecting the island from villainous cats and their plots to gain ultimate power, whilst navigating their own ability to transform between human, cat, and a formidable hybrid form.

Shasha & Milo is a co-production between Zodiak Kids & Family France (a Banijay Kids & Family company) and Pingo Entertainment.

The series has already been confirmed for POP (U.K.), WildBrain’s Family Channel (Canada), Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America, Tencent (China) and EBS (Korea).

Pingo Entertainment exclusively controls all rights in Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia, Banijay Kids & Family Distribution controls international distribution rights in the rest of the world.