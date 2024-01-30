Calinos Licenses Drama Series ‘Farah’ to Spain

Istanbul-based Calinos Entertainment has sold drama series ‘Farah’ to Mediaset España. Produced by O3 Medya, the series revolves around an Iranian refugee woman, who finds herself in the middle of a mafia-police war and an unpredictable love story with the man who is chasing her down.

Starring Demet Ozdemir and Engin Akyurek, Farah has been sold to more than 30 countries in 2023, including Azerbaijan, Albania (where it premiered on Tring TV on January 3), Lithuania, Romania and MENA territories.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Mediaset España once again by bringing our newest drama Farah to the Spanish market. Farah has already become an international phenomenon, especially on social media platforms around the world, due to the popularity of the cast and its captivating storyline. ” said Goryana Vasileva, Europe Sales manager at Calinos Entertainment.

Firat Tanis, Senan Kara, Lale Basar, Feyyaz Duman, Hatice Aslan, Mustafa Avkiran, Ali Surmeli, Oktay Cubuk and Sera Kutlubey are all part of the cast, alongside main leads Akyurek and Ozdemir.