SPI Partners with NXTDIGITAL India

SPI International (a CANAL+ company) has partnered with NXTDIGITAL India to launch Dizi channel and the FilmBox+ streaming service.

Accessible as a linear channel through the VAS Bouquet package and available on-demand via the FilmBox+ platform, subscribers now have the opportunity to enjoy Turkish drama series with Dizi, in Hindi. Viewers can also watch world cinema classics on-demand via FilmBox Arthouse on the FilmBox+ streaming service.

Murat Muratoglu, head of Distribution at SPI International, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with NXTDIGITAL India to bring their viewers Dizi channel and FilmBox Arthouse content. This alliance marks a substantial stride in providing exceptional entertainment to Indian viewers. We’re set to transform the digital TV experience with a range of content to suit different tastes.”

Khalid Khan, CEO of India Spark, who was instrumental in forging the partnership between SPI International and NXTDIGITAL India, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, “We observed the growing preference of Indian viewers for Turkish content over the past few years. Recognizing a significant opportunity here, we collaborated with SPI International to dub their content in Hindi. As a viewer, I believe this marks a ground-breaking moment for all of us — it could potentially be the first Turkish channel entirely dubbed in Hindi. Furthermore, FilmBox Arthouse will be a cinephile’s dream. It will offer a collection of timeless classics from legendary directors like Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini, and more. Undoubtedly, it’s a treasure trove of on-demand entertainment options for our audience. It was a long time coming, but here it is!”