Solange Attwood and Asha Daniere Launch Serial Maven

Senior content industry experts Solange Attwood and Asha Daniere have launched a new internationally-focused, next generation studio business.

Serial Maven Studios is dedicated to exploring new models for the development, financing, production, distribution, and monetization of original unscripted intellectual properties. Solange Attwood assumes the role of CEO and Asha Daniere is president.

Headquartered in Toronto, the business will partner with talent and creative producers, using a customized approach to access co-financing, co-production and commissioning opportunities.

Attwood was previously EVP of Blue Ant International, while Daniere is a seasoned media executive and a corporate lawyer by training.

“We’re thrilled to launch Serial Maven Studios as a next generation studio using creative business models that enable us to build value and provide content solutions for our partners. With a focus on discoverable and high quality programming, we are looking forward to sharing our slate from our partners with our global network” said Serial Maven Studios CEO Solange Attwood.