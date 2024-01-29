‘Killers: Caught on Camera’ Gets Season 2 Order

FilmRise, CBS AMC Networks U.K. Channels Partnership (a joint venture between AMC Networks International U.K. and Paramount Global), Blue Ant Studios, and U.K.-based Back 2 Back Productions have green-lit the second season of their true crime co-production, Killers: Caught on Camera.

Killers: Caught on Camera Season 2 follows the same premise and format as Season 1, adding 10 new episodes to the series. The program captures criminals in the act, while they remain unaware of the watchful eyes of home security cameras, CCTV, and dash-cams. The valuable footage helps detectives catch the perpetrators and solve cases.

Family members of victims and law enforcement provide first-hand accounts of how these events unfolded, while experts such as criminal psychologist Dr. Julia Shaw dissect the darkest corners of the mind. Shaw is most notably known as the co-host of BBC Sounds’ podcast Bad People, which analyzes and tries to understand the behavior of murderers, sex offenders, cannibals, and serial killers.

Season 1 of Killers: Caught on Camera received over 22 million views in its first run on FilmRise True Crime streaming channels.