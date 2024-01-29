Amuz Renews Partnership with Casablanca Prods

Canada-based Amuz Distribution has extended its distribution partnership with Casablanca Productions for two years to globally represent six comedy/dramedy series, including new series, The Clan and 5e Rang.

Renewed series include dramedy The Invincibles, about four men, about to turn 30, who attempt to revive their carefree days by making a pact to all break up with their girlfriends; The Phoenix, which follows two long-time female friends, who embark on a road trip after the death of a husband; comedy series Anyway… featuring the genuinely funny relationship between a mother, and her two adult children living in the big city; and comedy series Writers Block, about two hapless TV showrunners who desire to acquire genuine criminal experiences for the second season of their program. In June 2023 Gaumont U.S. secured the rights to produce a Spanish version of the series, which will be filmed in Mexico in 2024.

New to the Amuz portfolio are two seasons of dramedy The Clan, following Yannick Moreau, a repentant criminal, who lives hidden under a new identy in witness protection; and five seasons of crime series 5e Rang.

Alex Avon, Amuz’s VP of Global Distribution, stated: “Amuz Distribution is pleased that Casablanca Productions has continued to entrust us to represent their high-quality, award-winning series around the world. We are especially thrilled to add two new exciting series The Clan and 5e Rang to our portfolio, which support our mission of “keeping the world feeling good” with premium content.”

Charles Ohayon, Sales executive, Casablanca Productions International Distribution, said, “We are very happy to partner with Amuz Distribution for the distribution of our productions. Their vast distribution network will allow our projects to live abroad, reaching new audiences and allowing for international appreciation of our beloved series.”