Netflix’s Success Heightens Competition

Netflix is now enjoying its success: Its ad-based service has 23 million monthly users (up from 15 million a few months ago), and the streamer has now reached 247 million subscribers (twice as much as the second leading operator).

Netflix’s share went up 40 percent from its third quarter 2023 results and analysts expect Netflix’s revenues to grow 14 percent in 2024 (compared with a six percent growth in 2023).

Vying for the second spot are: the current Disney+, Warner’s MAX (if it mergers with Paramount+), and Amazon’s Prime Video with its ad-supported service.

It is estimated that Prime Video’s ad-supported service will soon reach 70 million U.S. subscribers.