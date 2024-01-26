MacFarlane to Receive Robert Forster Artist’s Award

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films will bestow Seth MacFarlane with the Robert Forster Artist’s Award at the upcoming 51st Annual Saturn Awards, to be hosted by Joel McHale and set to take place on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, streaming live on ElectricNOW. Actor William Shatner will be presenting MacFarlane with the honor.

MacFarlane’s talents encompass every aspect of the entertainment industry. He has garnered five Emmys, four of which make him the tied record-holder for the most voice-over Emmy wins of all time, along with five Grammy nominations and an Academy Award nomination.

Academy president Robert Holguin and Saturn Awards producers Bradley and Kevin Marcus commented, “Seth is a multi-talented entertainer who continues to leave an indelible mark on the community as a whole. His unique style and ability to blend humor with social commentary across a multitude of genres have made him a household name. We are truly honored to bestow this very special award to him.”

The Robert Forster Artist’s Award is bestowed upon an innovative trailblazer for their body of work and impact on the entertainment industry. The first recipient of the Award was Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) and last year’s recipients were Bob Odenkirk and the cast of Better Call Saul.

This year’s Saturn Awards will be live streamed by the premium OTT app and FAST channel from Electric Entertainment, ElectricNOW, the official streaming partner of the awards.