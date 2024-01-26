Entertainment Oxygen Launches Festival Platform ‘eoFlix’

Entertainment Oxygen has unveiled eoFlix, its festival streaming and networking platform. The company currently boasts 37 festival partners, with more being added monthly.

The platform also offers its festival partners live event ticketing, schedule and film guides, pass management, virtual screenings, and Geoblocking/DRM software, among other services.

“It’s truly exciting to see the evolution of Entertainment Oxygen,” said Silvia Bizio, advisory board member, eo, Golden Globes Foundation board member. “Having worked as a journalist covering the global film industry for over almost four decades, I know first hand the value that such an important and powerful tool such as eoFlix can bring to the creative community.”

Attorney Phillip Rosen, Hank Chen, chief investment officer, China International Fund Management (a joint venture between Shanghai International Trust and JP Morgan Asset Management), and Dr. Charles Huang, founder/chairman of Pasaca Capital also serve on the Entertainment Oxygen’s advisory board.