Bud Light Back in the (Super Bowl) TV Game

U.S. beer maker Bud Light is paying $7 million for each 30-second TV commercial in order to be back as one of the key sponsors of NFL’s 58th annual Super Bowl broadcast.

The game is set for February 11, 2024 in Paradise, near Las Vegas, and will be broadcast on CBS and on Univision in Spanish.

The AFC champion — the winner between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs — will face the NFC champion — the winner between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions — in the most popular sports event in the U.S.

The Super Bowl was created in 1966 as a merger between the American Football League and the National Football League. Even though the game is played by hand, Americans insist in calling it “football.”

Bud Light is recuperating from a boycott by conservatives in response to a social media campaign with a transgender influencer promoting the beer brand.

Last year, the Super Bowl game on FOX drew 115.1 million viewers in the U.S.