Rick Mischel Launches Artists Animation Studio

Veteran animation producer and studio executive Rick Mischel (Sony Pictures Animation, Mainframe Studios, Bardel Entertainment, Technicolor) has launched Artists Animation Studio, headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. Mischel will serve as the founder & CEO of the new venture, which has emerged from his acquisition of Yeti Farm Creative Animation Studio (Hotel Transylvania: The Series, Summer Memories, Pete the Cat, Lower Decks, Alpha Betas).

Joining Mischel at the new studio are Yeti Farm Creative Animation Studio’s co-founder Todd Ramsay (Hotel Transylvania:The Series, Pete the Cat, D.N. Ace, Angry Birds) as head of Animation, while Ashley Ramsay, also a co-founder of Yeti Farm Creative Animation Studio, departs to pursue new opportunities. Dan Christman (Agent Elvis, Invincible, DinoTrux) joins Artists Animation as supervising producer, with Rachel Bepple (My Little Pony, Frog and Toad, Hotel Transylvania: The Series) named as producer.

Artists Animation Studio will focus on 2D Harmony and Hand-Drawn animation services for adult and children’s series and film content, advertising, and digital content creation.