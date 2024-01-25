9 Story and Trustbridge Enter Co-Development Deal

9 Story Media Group has entered into a co-development agreement with Trustbridge Entertainment on two children’s books from Candlewick Press. 9 Story and Trustbridge plan to co-create new animated programs based on the popular book series Judy Moody by Megan McDonald and illustrated by Peter H. Reynolds, and the holiday picture book Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever, written and illustrated by Matt Tavares.

Under the terms of the deal, 9 Story and Trustbridge will co-develop and co-produce the properties with animation by 9 Story’s studio Brown Bag Films. 9 Story’s distribution division holds worldwide distribution rights (excluding China), and Trustbridge Entertainment maintains global merchandising and licensing rights.

The Judy Moody book series was first published in 2000 and quickly became an international best-seller. The franchise includes the original Judy Moody series and three spin-off book series: Stink, Judy Moody and Stink, and Judy Moody and Friends, along with a feature film released in 2011.

Dasher is a holiday picture book from author/illustrator Matt Tavares about how it came to be that reindeer pull Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve. A sequel, Dasher Can’t Wait for Christmas, was released in fall 2023.