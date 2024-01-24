Record TV’s New Doc Takes a Look at ‘The Beast’

Brazil’s Record TV is showcasing new two-part documentary ‘The Beast’ (‘La Bestia’) in Miami. The program takes a look at the migratory journey from Central America to the U.S.

For 21 days, the Record TV team accompanied several families who, fleeing poverty and violence from armed groups, crossed Central America in search of the American dream. In this dangerous journey, known as “The Beast”, more than 150,000 people risk their lives every year to reach their destination.

The journey begins on makeshift rafts on a river in Guatemala and continues along a dangerous migratory route that leaves deep scars on the families left behind. Many migrants disappear or are kidnapped by Mexican cartels along the way. Meanwhile, hundreds of people await news of their relatives, who left in search of a better future. The 2 x 60’ documentary portrays a human odyssey of resistance, courage and perseverance.

Record TV’s Delmar Andrade and Thiago Castro are exhibiting at Content Americas, Suite 1133.