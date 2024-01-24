All3Media’s ‘The Traitors’ Travels to LatAm

All3Media International has announced format The Traitors has found its first partner in Latin America as NBCUniversal has acquired the first season of Peacock’s Emmy winning version.

Produced by Studio Lambert, Peacock’s first season was recently awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands with Scottish-born actor and presenter Alan Cumming, celebrities and civilians come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. The twist on this reality show is that three contestants will be coined traitors whilst the others are faithfuls. The traitors will have to steal the prize from the others and eliminate fellow contestants without being found out.

Yari Torres, VP Latin America at All3Media International, commented, “The dramatic, addictive, immersive world of The Traitors offers perfect viewing for audiences across the region and I’m thrilled that NBCUniversal are our first partner to bring The Traitors to Latin America.”

Created in the Netherlands by IDTV, an All3Media company, The Traitors format was further developed with the RTL Creative Unit and originally produced by IDTV for RTL4.