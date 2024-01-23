Mediaset Distribution Showcases Formats

Italy’s Mediaset Distribution is showcasing formats ‘Io Canto Generation’ and ‘Back to School’ at Content Americas.

The former is a revival of children’s singing contest ‘Io Canto,’ which originally aired on Canale 5 from 2010 to 2013. In this new edition, children aged 10 to 15 take the stage to perform both Italian and international songs. Celebrity guests also join in, singing duets with the young contestants, who are divided into six teams, each led by a celebrity. The show is hosted by Gerry Scotti, and the launch of the first episode in Italy registered 3.191 million viewers and impressive audience shares.

‘Back to School’ is a game show where 12 children aged 7 to 11 assist celebrities in passing an elementary school exam. Notable figures from entertainment, music, and sports go back to school, attending classes taught by children. In each episode, six candidates take the final exam, facing tests on various subjects from the primary school curriculum. Two seasons have been broadcast both in Italy and Germany (ProSieben) and the format has been optioned in several European countries.

Mediaset’s Claudia Marra is representing the company at the Miami event.