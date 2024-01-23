Content Americas Kicks Off in Miami

C21Media-organized Content Americas kicked off today at the Hilton Miami Downtown. The three-day event is featuring 146 exhibitors — housed in a mix of hotel suites, meeting tables, and booths — including Hollywood studios Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony Pictures TV, Disney Entertainment Latin America, Paramount Global Content Distribution, and NBCUniversal.

In terms of conferences, Content Americas will offer 27 conferences with 54 speakers. Plus, tonight the Rose D’Or Latinos Gala will present awards to the winners of the inaugural event. The nominees, selected from nearly 300 entries, were chosen by a jury comprised of 171 leading industry executives from Latin America, the Hispanic U.S., Spain and Portugal.

Organizers have announced that Content Americas has registered 2,000 participants (of which 982 are buyers) and that the 2025 edition of the market will take place January 21-23, 2025.

Pictured (l. to r.): Disney Entertainment Latin America’s Jack Morera, Heather Harris, Alis Perez, Fabiola Bovino, Barbara Lorenzo, and Federico Llaver in the Disney’s suite on the 20th floor of the Hilton Downtown.