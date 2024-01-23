BBC Studios and TV Azteca Ink Format Deal

BBC Studios has secured a deal with Mexico’s TV Azteca for entertainment format ‘The 1% Club.’ The show is set to air on Azteca’s owned and operated channels. This license marks the first commission in Latin America for the format.

The 1% Club is a humorous entertainment show that tests the nation’s intelligence, based on a scientific survey. Whether you’re a contestant vying for the cash prize or a viewer playing against your friends and family, answering increasingly challenging questions correctly could earn you a place in a group of people who can outsmart 99 percent of the population.

The format, created by Dean Nabarro and Andy Auerbach at Magnum Media, and distributed by BBC Studios, was recently acquired by Prime Video in the U.S. and Canada.

In the U.K., the second series of The 1% Club achieved a 4.5m consolidated audience and 31 percent share for ITV1, with a third series in production.