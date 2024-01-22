Inter Medya and MGE’s ‘Love and Pride’ Goes Global

The first co-production from the alliance of Turkey’s Inter Media and Chile’s MGE, drama series Love and Pride (Aşk ve Gurur), has begun filming.

Directed by Murat Şenoy, the drama revolves around the Köksoylar family, with a series of love triangles and internal conflicts. The family is on the verge of financial ruin and in a state of great panic when Tolga enters their lives as a savior. They are unaware that Tolga is also in financial trouble and hopes to marry one of the Köksoylar daughters to solve his money problems.

Inter Medya will handle the international distribution of the series, brought to life through the partnership of MGE, Inter Medya, and Yeşil Yapım.

Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya, said about the project, “Love and Pride, executed with a wholly Turkish creative team and cast, encapsulates all the requisite elements for a co-production. It stands as a high-caliber production, embodying universal storytelling. We anticipate that this collaborative endeavor with MGE will attain significant global success. We thank MGE for embarking on this journey with us, and we hope to bring many more joint productions to life.”

Beatriz Cea Okan, VP and head of Sales and Acquisitions at Inter Medya, added, “We take pleasure in unveiling the global introduction of our co-production project Love and Pride with MGE in Chile. At Inter Medya, we are delighted to continue our co-production journey, which commenced pioneeringly in 2021, through our ongoing partnership with MGE. Love and Pride emerges as a highly successful project, encompassing all the quintessential elements of Turkish drama, and meeting the expectations of the global audience for classic Turkish series. We extend heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this project to fruition.”

“At MGE, we are thrilled to be part of this unique collaboration with Inter Medya on the Love and Pride project. We firmly believe that this co-production, with its talented creative team and cast, will not only capture the essence of Turkish drama but also resonate globally. We appreciate Can Okan and the entire Inter Medya team for trusting in our compan’s expertise, and we are committed to making this collaboration a lasting success. At MGE, we aspire to continue exploring opportunities together that enrich the global audiovisual landscape and strengthen cultural ties through compelling stories,” added Esperanza Gaya, CEO of MGE.