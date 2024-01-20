Streaming Live Wins

The top-rated TV show on a U.S. streaming platform is a traditional live sports program.

On January 13, 2024, the playoff American football game between the Kanas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins hit a record and made history. The record was the low temperature; the history was the most-watched U.S. event on a streaming service, NBCUniversal’s Peacock, and the single highest day of U.S. Internet usage.

The game (won by the Chiefs) drew 23 million viewers, and 30 percent of web traffic. Peacock had exclusive rights to the game. Last year, a similar game on free broadcast television between the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings drew 33 million viewers.

Before the game, Peacock had 28 million subscribers. Unknown is the subs’ gain, but the streamer expects to have 13,000 hours of sports content this year, including 4,000 hours of exclusive live sports. In 2023, sports programming generated some $2.8 billion losses for Peacock.

The Peacock live transmission represented a milestone for the TV streaming sector since the platform was able to avoid the technical issues usually associated with large-scale live streaming.