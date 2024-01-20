MarVista Unveils New Production Label Tideline

Fox Entertainment and its in-house studio division MarVista Entertainment have formed new production label Tideline Entertainment, under the leadership of Hannah Pillemer, MarVista’s executive vice president and head of Creative & Production (pictured).

The first new project under the Tideline banner will be Ponyboi, a movie that explores the experiences of an intersex character in a project written, produced and starring intersex talent. Set to debut today at the Sundance Film Festival’s Drama Competition, River Gallo’s Ponyboi follows a young intersex sex worker forced to confront their past while running from the mob after a drug deal goes sideways.

“The tideline is the mark left by the tide when it reaches its highest point. We envision the Tideline banner to be synonymous with the most impactful genre storytelling and the home for creators to be their authentic selves as they share their stories with the world,” said Pillemer. “Under this vision, Tideline is already supporting exciting and important projects, starting with River Gallo’s tremendous film Ponyboi.”

“I have always believed that we must continue to build and evolve as a studio and storytellers, and now, as we celebrate MarVista’s 20th anniversary and our second year as a part of the FOX Entertainment family, our growth story continues,” said Fernando Szew, CEO of MarVista Entertainment and FOX Entertainment Global. “Today we are proud to establish Tideline as our new in-house production unit, allowing us to emphatically broaden the stories we will bring to the world”

In addition to Ponyboi, the first titles to bear the Tideline label are 2023’s comedy First Time Female Director, which was directed, written and stars Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Girl) in her actual directorial debut and produced by Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, as well as three more upcoming films from first time female directors: satirical thriller Slanted by director Amy Wang (From Scratch, Crazy Rich Asians 2) , the action comedy The BM from director Rachel Goldberg (Resident Evil, American Gods), and the coming of age story Hurricane Summer, directed by Lacey Duke (Queen Sugar).