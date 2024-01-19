Saturn Awards to Honor Dave Filoni

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films has revealed their plans to bestow The George Pal Memorial Award to Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer Dave Filoni. The Award will be presented to Filoni at the upcoming 51st Annual Saturn Awards, set to take place on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles.

Dave Filoni was selected by George Lucas to help build Lucasfilm’s animation studio from the ground up and create the company’s first series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Over a span of seven seasons, and more than 100 episodes, The Clone Wars won four Emmy Awards.

Filoni is creator, writer, and executive producer on series Ahsoka, executive producer, episodic director, and writer on the Emmy Award-winning series The Mandalorian, as well as its spin off series The Book of Boba Fett, among others.

Academy President Robert Holguin and Saturn Awards producers Bradley and Kevin Marcus commented, “Dave’s work has had a profound impact on the Star Wars franchise, breathing new life into beloved characters and expanding the universe in exciting and unexpected ways. He is a true visionary in the world of animation and storytelling, and we are truly honored to bestow this very special award to him.”

The award is named after legendary filmmaker and animator George Pal (War of the Worlds, When Worlds Collide, The Time Machine, and Puppetoons). This year’s Saturn Awards ceremony will be live streamed by ElectricNOW, the awards’ official streaming partner.