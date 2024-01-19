EO Media, SPI Secure LatAm Rights to Slate of New Movies

EO Media and SPI International (a Canal + company) have secured all rights for Latin America and Brazil to a new slate of films led by top Hollywood talent.

The new roster includes Sunrise, Cold Deck, A Little White Lie, Arthur’s Whiskey and family fantasy Secret Kingdom, as well as strong cast library titles such as The Watcher, starring Keanu Reeves, James Spader, Marisa Tomei, and The Quest, featuring Jean-Claude van Damme, among others.

“Latin America and Brazil hold strategic significance for our expansion efforts, enabling us to deliver top-notch content to their audiences. We are delighted to continue our partnership with EO Media into the new year, ensuring the introduction of a broader array of captivating titles for audiences to savor across different platforms,” commented Alexandra Puiu, head of Sales for Latin America, Spain, Portugal and CEE at SPI International.

“In a very dynamic, and why not, complex moment of our industry, it is a privilege for me and EO Media to count on a partner such as SPI International and its amazing team, to continue the strategy that has given us great results in 2023, to bring a selection of new exciting films, to follow the path of our prior top titles that are now being watched on different platforms and windows throughout Latin America & Brazil”, said EO’s CEO Ezequiel Olzanski.

The distribution partnership between the two companies already included titles such as The Upside (Bryan Cranston, Nicole Kidman, Kevin Hart), Corner Office (Jon Hamm), Mack & Rita (Diane Keaton), and a growing slate of action, dramas & family movies.

The deal between EO and SPI comprises all rights, including theatrical, VoD, cable & free TV windows in the territory.