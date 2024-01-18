Stars of ‘Poison Ivy’ to Shine at Turkish Gala in Miami

The stars of Inter Medya’s drama series Poison Ivy, Neslihan Atagül and Kadir Doğulu, will walk the red carpet and attend the Turkish Drama Gala, organized in Miami on the evening of January 22 by Universal Cinergia Dubbing.

Neslihan Atagül is best known for her roles in series such as The Ambassador’s Daughter, Endless Love and In Between, which have met with success in Latin America. Kadir Doğulu, also previously starring in series In Between, stars as successful businessman Kazım Işık in Poison Ivy.

The Turkish series follows Macide, as she falls in love with Kazım, who is married. But Macide’s love is not unrequited. Will Kazim be able to protect her from the cruelty of the rich and powerful?