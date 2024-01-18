Paramount+ Branded Area To Launch on Blast TV

Paramount Global Content Distribution has secured a deal with Philippine-based Tap Digital Media Ventures Corp to create a Paramount+ brand extension for licensed Paramount content on its SVoD service, Blast TV, which is scheduled to launch in June. Paramount+ branded areas are currently available via Cosmote in Greece and Streamz in Belgium, with more to come.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Blast TV and their subscribers in the Philippines to the Paramount family with this landmark deal to be the first partner in South East Asia with Paramount+ branded area on their service,” said Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer, Paramount Global and president, Republic Pictures. “With a vast offering of sought-after titles across multiple content pillars, this agreement truly showcases the breadth and strength of the Paramount Global catalog.”

“Blast TV as the exclusive home to Paramount+ branded area is an exciting and key business initiative for our company in 2024 as we expand our streaming content offering,” said Celinda de Guia, president & CEO of Tap Digital Media Ventures. “We are honored that Paramount Global extended us this fantastic opportunity to bring a multiverse of valuable IP such as Star Trek, Taylor Sheridan series, NCIS and Transformers among many others to our subscribers.”