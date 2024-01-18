BAFTA Noms Announced

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the 38 films nominated for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards today. Winners will be unveiled at a ceremony taking place at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on February 18.

The films with the most nominations are: 13 nominations for Oppenheimer, 11 nominations for Poor Things, nine nominations for Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest, and seven nominations for Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers and Maestro.

Eleven out of 23 nominees in the performance categories have received their first BAFTA Film nomination, including Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers), Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane), and Teo Yoo (Past Lives).

In the Best Director category, four of the six are first-time Director nominees: Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest), Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers), Alexander Payne (The Holdovers), and Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall). None of the Director nominees are previous winners in this category.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K., on BritBox International in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and South Africa, as well as BBC Australia in Australia and New Zealand, NOVA Bulgaria, NOVA Greece, Turner Spain, and Canal Plus.

The full list of nominations is available here.