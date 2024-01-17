Mediaset Inks LatAm Deals

Italy’s Mediaset Distribution has secured a series of LatAm deals, including package deals with Lumina TV in Brazil, Telefuturo in Paraguay, and Telecorporación Salvadoreña (TCS) in El Salvador.

Mediaset’s catalog is topped by biopic Call me Francesco — The People’s Pope, which was broadcast on Italy’s Canale 5 with an average share of 4,2 million viewers and an audience share of 19,5 percent in the target group 15-25. The series, available in Spanish and English, follows the life of the current Pope from his youth in Argentina to his election as the head of the Catholic Church in Rome.

Mediaset’s Sales manager Claudia Marra said, “The year started with renewed interest from Latin America for the library content of Mediaset’ s vast catalogue. We have a collection of modern classic titles that are being licensed year after year with great success.”

Other biographical titles in the Mediaset slate include series Child Called Jesus (season 1, 2,3), Padre Pio, Saint Rita, and A Man Who Became Pope (season 1,2), about the life of former Pope Karol Jozef Wojtyla as a young actor and poet.