‘For My Family’ Stars to Attend Turkish Drama Gala

The stars of ATV’s series For My Family (Kardeslerim) will be in attendance at the Turkish Drama Gala hosted by Universal Cinergia Dubbing in honor of the 10th anniversary of the first broadcast of Turkish content in Latin America. Yigit Kocak and Lizge Comert will walk on the red carpet at the gala, which will be held on January 22 at the Temple House in Miami Beach.

Drama series For My Family follows Kadir and his three younger siblings as they face the sudden death of their parents. Despite poverty and homelessness, they stick together through every heartbroken truth and situation.