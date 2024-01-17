Beta Film Secures Rights to ‘Krank Berlin’

Beta Film has boarded ZDF’s medical drama series Krank Berlin, set against the backdrop of the multicultural German capital city.

Created by former emergency room doctor turned screenwriter Samuel Jefferson, Krank Berlin will be part of Berlinale Series Markets’ showcase “Up next: Germany”, where an exclusive selection of the country’s upcoming series will be presented for the first time to international industry professionals.

Leading the cast is Haley Louise Jones (Dear Child, Paradise), portraying Dr. Parker, who takes over as head of the hospital’s chaotic emergency room. When she tries to implement reforms, Dr. Parker is confronted with resistance from the hospital staff. Underpaid, poorly equipped, chronically fatigued, and with an indispensable dose of black humor, her colleagues must recognize that they are all pursuing a common goal: to save lives and to stand up to a merciless healthcare system.

The eight-hour drama’s cast includes Slavko Popadić (House of Promises), Şafak Şengül (Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush) and Peter Lohmeyer (The Net), among others.

Beta Film handles international sales.

Photo credit: Stephan Rabold