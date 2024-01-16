Nippon TV’s ‘Silent Library’ Gets German Adaptation

German prodco Tresor TV has finalized the production of the German-language version of Nippon TV’s unscripted game-show format Silent Library.

The German version features reality personalities David Helmut, Lena Meckel and Co., Cosimo Citiolo, Christina Dimitriou, Kate Merlan, as well as TikTok stars Maria Ziffy, Rick Azas and Clemens Brock among others and is set to start streaming on RTL+ from January 18, 2024.

In the German version, a team of five people competes in each of the eight 15-minute shows. They tackle tasks that are fast, funny, nasty and vary from episode to episode. Anyone who makes noises, laughs, or screams and exceeds the noise level, loses.

Originally first airing in 2001 on Nippon TV, Silent Library has been a primetime, family-oriented television sensation in Japan and is one of the most influential comedy shows in Asia. The show was created by Japanese comedian Hitoshi Matsumoto and produced by Nippon TV in association with Yoshimoto Kogyo.

Since its launch as an international format in 2007, local versions of the show have been created in more than 20 countries.