GRB Media Ranch Inks Reality Sales

Discovery Spain has renewed the license of five seasons of GRB Media Ranch’s Untold Stories of the E.R., the company’s flagship medical reality series and has purchased an additional license for the most recent season of the program.

Untold Stories of the E.R. is a dramatic medical docuseries re-enacting intense real-life stories of the emergency room, demonstrating the true nature of medicine practiced under pressure, where every moment can be a turning point.

Death Walker, another GRB Media Ranch program with four seasons produced, has been purchased both by Discovery U.K. and France’s Canal Plus. The paranormal investigative series is hosted by series creator, Nick Groff, who theorizes and investigates the origin of some of the most notorious hauntings in America, redefining our understanding of the paranormal.

Sophie Ferron, president of GRB Media Ranch, said about the deal: “GRB Media Ranch is thrilled start the year with deals for the iconic Untold Stories of the E.R. which is ripe for a Format version which we are diligently exploring. We are also pleased to bring our intriguing paranormal series, Death Walker to the UK and France.”

GRB Studios’ Gary Benz added, “the continued demonstrated interest in Untold Stories of the E.R, with the ordering of new seasons as well as extending the license of prior seasons, speaks well to the program’s broad-based and long-lasting appeal.”