FilmRise Expands Agreement with ITV Studios

FilmRise and ITV Studios have expanded their long-standing relationship for over 5,000 hours of programming containing 3,000 hours of newly added content of British dramas.

The deal includes a renewal of the Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares franchises, as well as unscripted/factual content across Home & Garden, Lifestyle, True Crime, Competition and Reality genres — with many titles to be exclusively distributed on AVoD and FAST by FilmRise in the U.S. and Canada.

Currently FilmRise manages six FAST channels for Hell’s Kitchen in North America and seven FAST channels for Hell’s Kitchen/Kitchen Nightmares in the U.S.

Max Einhorn, SVP Acquisitions & Co-Productions, said about the deal, “With the expansion of this deal with ITV Studios, we are positioning ourselves as a key player to further distribute exceptional British drama and non-scripted content to the U.S. FAST and AVOD audience. We are very proud that ITV Studios recognizes our ongoing dedication to share their content with our wide customer base.”

Rob Kaplan, SVP Sales, U.S. & Global Accounts, Global Partnerships, ITV Studios, added, “FilmRise has done an impeccable job of reaching audiences and successfully monetizing many of ITV Studios’ most popular titles in the rapidly evolving digital content ecosystem. They continue to provide viewers with a myriad of access points to easily discover and enjoy our programs for free. We are thrilled to meaningfully expand our long-standing collaboration with such a respected partner.”

Among the new titles are seasons 1-5 of Brassic, seasons 1 and 2 of Romulus, the complete series of Prime Suspect, and all five seasons of Upstairs, Downstairs. Also new to the deal are four seasons of Nanny 911, and 12 seasons of The Hotel Inspector.